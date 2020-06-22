Pair Of Fires In Cambridge, Md. Were Set, Investigators Say

Two suspicious fires in Dorchester County, Maryland are under investigation.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office, a vacant two-story home on Aireys Road in Cambridge was set on fire late Sunday night. The fire began inside the home, according to investigators. No one was hurt.

Earlier Sunday, a home on School House Lane in Cambridge that was being converted into apartments also caught fire. The fire began on an exterior stairs landing. No one was injured there as well.

Authorities say both of the fires in Cambridge were deliberately set. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Lower Eastern Shore division of the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-713-3780 or the arson hotline at 800-492-7529.