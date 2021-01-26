Pandemic Cancels OC St. Paddy’s Parade For 2nd Year

Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled for a second consecutive year.

The 2020 festivities were among the first local events to be canceled early during the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade co-chair stated that in the interest of the health and welfare of parade participants and spectators – and due to current crowd size guidelines – it was decided to cancel the March parade.

The Delmarva Irish-American Club hopes to present the parade, which normally draws thousands of people, in March 2022 in Ocean City.