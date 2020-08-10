Pandemic Silences Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival 2020

The Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival 2020 edition has become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the fall festival announced Monday that the decision was made with “deep sadness” and in the interest of the health and safety of music fans, performers, volunteers and stage crews.

The Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival often sells out and draws visitors to the beach area during the slower-paced autumn. It also raises funds for Beebe Hospital.

Tickets that have already been paid for can be transferred to the 2021 Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival or they may be gifted to a friend, family member, frontline work or music student. Refunds are also available.

To get more details, please visit www.rehobothjazz.com