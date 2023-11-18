Paraprofessional Arrested for Sending Explicit Photos to Student

Image courtesy DSP

A 21 year old Millsboro woman has been charged with sending explicit photographs to a 16 year old student. Delaware State Police received a report from Laurel High School alleging 21 year old Emma Brewington, a Laurel High School paraprofessional, had been communicating with the student electronically since September. During their investigation, detectives found explicit photos sent by Brewington on the student’s phone. An arrest warrant was obtained and on Thursday, Brewington turned herself in at Troop 4 and was charged with the following crime:

Obscenity Material Provided to a Person Under the Age of 18 (Felony)

Brewington was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 4 and released on her own recognizance.