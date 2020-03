The parent of a student in the Milford School District has tested positive for coronavirus.

Milford School District Superintendent Kevin Dickerson issued a statement Wednesday, confirming that officials have learned that a parent of a Benjamin Banneker Elementary School and Avenue Preschool student has tested positive for the virus.

The parent is currently isolated at home.