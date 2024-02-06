Parking Goes Automated at Circle Ave Parking Garage Thursday in Salisbury

The Circle Avenue Parking Garage in Salisbury will begin a new system on Thursday – using the new license plate reader system. The garage will shift to the license plate readers for permit holders. Hourly parkers will pull a ticket. Access in and out of the garage will be regulated by the readers.

More from the City of Salisbury:

Billable hours for transient parkers (non-permit) will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the first two hours free. Each hour thereafter is $2. The new system is cashless. Cards and mobile payments will be accepted at the exit lane.

“Getting in and out of the garage will be quicker and easier for the public,” said Parking Supervisor Jordan Mann. “We are taking advantage of the use of automation to make the process more efficient, while also setting up infrastructure that we can build on in the future.”

Parking permits in the garage are being transferred to an online system — registration, renewal, and payment will be online in the future.

If you are a current permit holder, your license plate has been added to the software and will allow you access into and out of the garage on Feb. 8. You do not have to be registered in the system by Feb. 8 in order to park, and at the time of your renewal parking staff can help you navigate the online system.

Members of the parking team will be at the garage to assist with the transition to the new lanes/system from 7 a.m. on Feb. 8, until 2 a.m. on Feb. 9.

If you have an issue exiting the garage, and someone is not physically present, please press the intercom button on the pay station and someone will help you exit remotely.

One entrance and one exit to the garage will be open initially, while contractors work to activate the additional entrance and exit lanes.

Click here for more information and a video on using the ticket seller