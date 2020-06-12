Parking Restrictions in Place in Bethany Beach

Parking restrictions are now in place in Bethany Beach. All of Atlantic Avenue and all oceanfront street ends and parking lots will be available as Residential parking permit spaces and/or pay to park spaces. Pay to park is in effect from 10am to 11pm on Atlantic Avenue and beachfront streets closest to Garfield Parkway. And from 10a to 8p farther north or south of Garfield Parkway. When Pay to park is not in effect – parking is open and unregulated.

The State is actively monitoring the impact of lessening restrictions on the coronavirus. Should the State impose new restrictions, or it is obvious that crowding and a lack of physical distancing are creating safety issues in our community, the Town will reconsider restricting parking.