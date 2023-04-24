Parking & Transportation Study to be Done This Summer in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners have authorized a study that will focus on parking, traffic and congestion in the resort. The $150,000 study will be conducted by the Rossi Group, a Maryland-based civil engineering and planning company and will begin this summer so that planners can see first hand the issues that come up during the summer season. The study will include onsite assessment, data collection, a stakeholder survey and two briefings with the Rehoboth Commissioners.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

“This study,” says Assistant City Manager Evan Miller, “will bring together all of the data we’ve accumulated through previous study efforts. We’re really focused on taking a comprehensive look and providing Commissioners with a realistic set of improvement options and recommendations that can be implemented over time to effectively address parking, transportation, and traffic concerns.”

Among the topics that the study will look at are congestion and traffic flow, traffic-calming and safety measures, parking and loading, emergency vehicle access, and current parking policies.

“There’s no doubt that there is a perception that there are not enough parking options in Rehoboth Beach,” Miller says. “This study will help us determine if that perception is reality.

“Another challenge related to traffic in Rehoboth Beach is that not only is it largely a seasonal issue, it also can be fluid depending upon the time of day or weather conditions.”

Miller anticipates that the study will generate some preliminary recommendations in time for Commissioners’ consideration as they build the budget for fiscal year 2025, which will begin next April.

Among the potential improvement options that may be put forward through the study are citywide speed reductions and traffic-calming measures, traffic capacity and traffic flow enhancements, improvements to strategic intersections, improvements to bicycle and pedestrian facilities and connectivity, alternate modes of transportation, and additional parking options.