Parkside HS & Parkside CTE Closed Due to Burst City Water Pipe

PARKSIDE HS/PARKSIDE CTE – This is an important school status announcement for students, families and staff of Parkside High School and Parkside CTE. Due to a city water pipe burst that occurred close to the school last night, the City of Salisbury has temporarily shut down the water supply to the school. The Parkside High School building will be closed on Tuesday, December 10th for both students and staff while the city works on repairs. Only Parkside administration will be on site to handle any necessary tasks.

Please note that the adjacent Schumaker Complex, including the English Language Support Center, Evening High School and Online Learning Lab, is not affected and will be operating as normal. Parkside administration will work out of the Schumaker Complex. Any Parkside students with college classes off site should report to those classes as usual.

Other changes for today as water pipe repairs are made:

There will be no CTE classes. Students from other high schools will remain at their schools and will receive direction from their school staff.

Magnet shuttles that include Parkside High in their route will operate as normal, with direction from Parkside administration.

The Prince Street Prekindergarten class that is held in the CTE Early Childhood classroom will not meet today, and those students should not come to school.

We will have a status update for Parkside and Parkside CTE students, families and staff later today.