Parsonburg Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Wicomico County man is facing child pornography charges.

According to Maryland State Police, the Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation last May into alleged distribution of child pornography online. A search warrant was carried out Wednesday at the home of the suspect.

48-year-old Mark Dewitt of Parsonburg was arrested and is charged with 14 counts of distribution of child pornography.

Dewitt was being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.