Parsonsburg Man Convicted & Sentenced for Weapons Violation

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Parsonsburg man has pleaded guilty to weapons offenses. First Judicial Circuit Judge Daniel Long accepted the plea from 29 year old Stephen Truitt and sentenced him to 20 years in prison with all but five years suspended – a mandatory minimum sentence.

Officials in the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s office say Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Truitt’s home on May 26. He was outside and told deputies that there were women and children inside – and that there was a handgun on the kitchen counter. A search turned up a loaded 9mm handgun on the counter. Truitt is prohibited from possessing firearms based on a prior conviction for second degree assault.