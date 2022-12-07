Parsonsburg, Maryland Man Sentenced on Weapons and Drug Charges

26-year-old Phillip James Marvel faces years of incarceration after investigators from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and found various types of controlled dangerous substances as well as a shotgun and ammunition. Investigators also searched his vehicle where they found additional controlled dangerous substances. Marvel pleaded guilty, and the Associate Judge for the Circuit Court of Wicomico County, The Honorable Matthew Maciarello sentenced him to 35 years of incarceration with all but 15 years being suspended.