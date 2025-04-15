Part of Cokesbury Road Closed West of Georgetown for Cross Road Pipe Repair

DelDOT has announced the emergency closure Tuesday of Cokesbury Road between Seashore Highway and Hastings Farm Road – west of Georgetown. Officials say the closure is for the repair of a crossroad pipe – and work should be completed – weather permitting – on Thursday, April 17. Detours are in place.

Detour – Cokesbury Road-from Georgetown- Right on Seashore Hwy, left on Gravelly Branch Road, left on Hastings Farm Road.

Cokesbury Road-from Seaford- left on Hastings Farm Road, Right on Gravelly Branch Road, Right on Seashore Hwy.