Part of Lake Street in Salisbury – Closed Tuesday

As part of the Department of Field Operations ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that on Tuesday, March 12, a portion of Lake St. will be closed to through traffic.

Lake Street will be closed, from Mack Ave. to W. Isabella St., from approximately 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for an emergency road repair. Please utilize Mack Ave. or W. Isabella St. as an alternative way around the single-block closure.