Part of Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail to Close Wed. Night for Spraying

A portion of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is scheduled to be closed Wednesday night into early Thursday.

According to DelDOT, herbicide for vegetation control will be applied, if the weather cooperates. The trail is expected to be closed from Cool spring Road to Savannah Road between Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday at 5:00 a.m.

According to DelDOT, it applies only herbicides that are registered by the EPA and that have been determined to pose no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife or the environment when applied according to label instructions.