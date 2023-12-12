Part of MD Route 90 to Close Wed & Thurs Mornings for Paving

The Maryland Department of Transportation will close a portion of westbound Route 90 on Wednesday and Thursday of this week (12/13 & 12/14) between 8am and 1:30pm for paving operations. Weather permitting, westbound Route 90 between Route 113 and the Route 90 ramp onto Route 50 will be closed. Traffic will be directed to Route 113 and onto Route 50. This is to tie the Route 90 ramp into Route 50 paving operations. Traffic will be restored by 1:30pm each day.

Eastbound traffic on Route 90 will not be affected.

Additional information from MDOT:

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Allan Myers Inc. of Fallston, will use arrow boards, barrels and cones to safely guide motorists through the detour. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.

Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Motorcyclists are urged to be aware of uneven pavement surfaces during the project.