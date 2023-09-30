Part of New MD Gun Regulations Ready to Take Effect Sunday – Blocked by Federal Judge

New gun regulations – Senate Bill 1 – that were signed in to law in Maryland in May – are set to go into effect tomorrow. However a federal judge has blocked part of the new gun laws, issuing a preliminary injunction that will allow firearms in certain locations like a bar or restaurant or near public demonstrations. However US District Court Judge George Russell, III also denied the preliminary injunction in all other respects. Two lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Maryland’s Gun Safety Act of 2023 were filed when Senate Bill 1 was passed and signed into law. SB 1 places restrictions on areas in which guns may be carried – even with a permit.

The measure also increases the age to get a gun permit from 18 to 21 and makes it harder for criminals and those with mental illness to get a permit. Click here to read the full opinion