A portion of East Market Street – Route 9 is scheduled to close for about three weeks as part of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvement Project.

According to Deldot, The closure is scheduled to start May 1st, affecting Route 9 – East Market Street between Sand Hill Road and Rogers Avenue. A detour will be posted.

The closure, depending on weather conditions, is expected to last through Friday, May 21st.

For more information, please CLICK HERE