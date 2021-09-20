Passenger Dies Following Collision Of 2 Motorcycles In Worcester Co.

Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Whaleyville.

Troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to westbound Route 50 at Maryland Route 610 late Saturday afternoon for a reported crash involving two motorcycles. State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 47-year-old Altoona, Pennsylvania man struck a motorcycle occupied by two people.

A passenger on the Pennsylvania man’s motorcycle, 49-year-old Lorrie Buoymaster of Altoona, died Sunday at Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The other driver and passenger were taken to separate hospitals for treatment.

The Altoona man was taken into custody at the scene, but later released. Police said charges are pending as the investigation into the crash continues.

It was the second motorcycle fatality in the area since Friday.