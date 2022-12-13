Passenger Dies in Single Vehicle Crash East of Dover

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Monday evening just before 6 east of Dover when an Accord went off the side of Wheel of Fortune Road near Dyke Branch Road and rotated out of control – striking a tree on the driver-side door. Both the 59 year old male driver and 45 year old female passenger from Camden were properly restrained. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was flown to an area hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Sgt Wheatley at 302-698-8518 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.