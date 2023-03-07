Pat Emory to Take Over as Director of DNREC Fish and Wildlife

Image courtesy Delaware.gov

Pat Emory has been named the new Director for DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. Emory has served his entire career with DNREC – most recently as Director of the Division of Community Affairs. He steps into the seat held by former Director David Saveikis, who has retired after 40 years with DNREC and Director of Fish and Wildlife since 2011. Emory takes over as Director on Monday, March 13th.

Additional information from DNREC:

The division director manages fish and wildlife conservation management policies of the state and runs day-to-day operations of the division, which includes 114 full-time positions and an annual budget of more than $10.7 million.

“Pat is an experienced and trusted leader in the state who has demonstrated his passion for the mission of the Department over the course of his career,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “I am pleased he will continue his commitment to public service and environmental stewardship in this role.”

Emory joined DNREC in 1984 as a seasonal park ranger and led the Division of Fish and Wildlife from 2003 to 2011. He has been the director for the Division of Community Affairs for the last five years. A former president of the Northeast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, he holds certifications in several environmental areas, including sediment and storm water management, emergency response and hazardous material handling. A native of Milford, he is a graduate of the Delaware State Police Academy and earned a Bachelor of Science from Salisbury University.