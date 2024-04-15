Patrick Foley Named Bethany Beach Police Chief

Bethany Beach has a new police chief. The Town Council has voted to unanimously appoint Sgt Patrick Foley as Police Chief during Monday’s Special Council meeting. Foley has been serving as the Town’s Officer in Charge since former Chief Michael Redmon and Captain Darin Cathell were terminated in late January. Foley has been with the Bethany Beach Police Department since 2006 and has twice received the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber’s Officer of the Year award – in 2007 and 2014.