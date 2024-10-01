Paving Part of Rehoboth Avenue Repaving Project on Hold; Other Work Will be Done

Expected repaving of Rehoboth Avenue is now on hold. Communications manager, Lynne Coan, tells the Talk of Delmarva that DelDOT informed the city that the paving portion of the project, which just started this week, is being delayed until at least spring – or possibly next fall – because of DelDOT budget cuts. DelDOT is coordinating the entire repaving project and funding the work from 2nd Street to the drawbridge. The City of Rehoboth is responsible for the cost of the project in the first two ocean blocks. The curbing and concrete work will take place throughout October – from 9pm to 9am Sunday evening through Friday morning. The water main replacement and paving project for the first block of Maryland Avenue and 1st Street are expected to begin next Monday.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

Curbing & Concrete work: Work is beginning on median islands at State Road and will continue east; then pedestrian connections will be upgraded, working from west to east.

The water main replacement project in the first block of Maryland Avenue and the paving project for Maryland and 1st Street are expected to begin October 7. Street parking will be restricted during working hours (8 am-5 pm weekdays) and through traffic may be limited at times; resident access will be maintained.

Additional project changes and updates will be posted to Reach Out Rehoboth.