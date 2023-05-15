Pay to Park Now in Effect at the Beaches

If you’re heading to the beaches on Delmarva – get ready to pay to park. Meters or other pay to park options have been in effect in Lewes and Ocean City for several weeks. However on Monday, May 15th – Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach all went into summer-mode with meters or other parking options and permits now required in most public areas. Pay to park will be in effect through Labor Day weekend or September 15th in most locations. Lewes and Ocean City extend metered parking into October.