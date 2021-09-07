Pedestrian Assaulted During Apparent Road-Rage Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a roadside assault that resulted in a Georgetown man being treated at a local hospital.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was walking westbound on Old Furnace Road west of Rum Bridge Road before dawn Monday morning, when a vehicle drove close by him. He made a gesture, at which point the vehicle stopped and three or four people got out.

The man tried to retrieve his pocket knife to defend himself, but he was attacked and one of the suspects took the pocket knife and cut the victim with it. The group got back into the vehicle and drove away. The victim was driven to a hospital, treated and released.

Police are looking for a black male, about 6 feet tall with a thin build who was the driver, and a white male, about 5′ 8″ with an average build. The car was dark-colored, possibly a Kia Soul.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3795 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.