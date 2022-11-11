UPDATED: DSP Identify Pedestrian Struck in Long Neck Parking Lot

UPDATED 11/11/22 – 10am – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on November 8 at the Nanticoke Crossing parking lot as 82 year old James Crowl of Lewes.

