Pedestrian Issues? DelDOT Has An App For That

DELDOT hopes to hear from pedestrians who encounter problems on the state’s roadways, sidewalks and paths that could be a threat to safety.



The agency’s website and the DelDOT app are now set up with a ‘report a pedestrian issue’ feature that allows tips to be directly submitted to its pedestrian coordinator for review. Possible hazards could include cracked or broken sidewalks, damaged curbs or ramps, blockages or overgrown vegetation.

“In these uncertain times, it is good to know that DelDOT has Delawareans’ safety in mind,” Acting Chair of the Pedestrian Council Jessica Welch said. “This feature gives all of us a valuable tool that will help improve pedestrian safety.”