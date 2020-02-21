Pedestrian killed crossing Route 1 in Lewes

Police and first responders at the scene of the crash – (Photo: WGMD’s Duke Brooks)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening while crossing Route 1 in Lewes.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m., Thursday as a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Route 1 in the left lane just south of Route 9.

A pedestrian was crossing the highway and stepped from the median into the path of the Tahoe.

The driver was unable to see the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and not using a light.

As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the left lane.

The driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

The pedestrian, an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.