Pedestrian Killed; Driver Kept Going

A fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian in the Georgetown area is under investigation, according to Delaware State Police.

At about 6:34 a.m. Thursday, a 49-year-old Lincoln man was walking eastbound on the shoulder of County Seat Highway, just west of Old Furnace Road. A driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and traveled onto the shoulder, striking the man. The man was thrown down an embankment into a shallow ditch.

The driver did not stop at the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until relatives are contacted.

According to State Police, the vehicle may have been a 2008-2014 Ford E-Series van with right front end damage.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the crash to call 302-703-3267. Information may also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

County Seat Highway was closed in the area of Old Furnace Road for about four-and-a-half hours because of the crash and investigation.