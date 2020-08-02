Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run Collision

A Dover woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Smyrna over the weekend.

Delaware State Police say the driver kept going after striking the victim Sunday at about 1:21 a.m. on Route 13 southbound just south of Brenford Road.

The woman, for unknown reasons, was in the left southbound travel lane and possibly was in a low-lying position when she was struck. 30-year-old Ashley Clark of Dover was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no information on the vehicle, or possibly more than one vehicle, that was involved in the incident. Anyone who might have information about the crash or information on the vehicle that left the scene is asked to call Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Route 13 southbound was closed at the scene because of the collision and investigation.