UPDATED: DSP Identify Pedestrian Killed North of Milford on Bay Road

UPDATED – 12/06/22 – Delaware State Police have identified the man who died in a pedestrian collision that occurred on December 4, 2022, in the Milford area as 49 year old Steven Shehorn of Milford, Delaware.

A Milford man is dead after he was struck by a car on Bay Road north of Milford Sunday night around 6:30pm. Delaware State Police say the 49 year old victim was crossing the southbound lanes into the path of a Toyota, which swerved to avoid striking the victim, but was not able to. Police say the victim was wearing dark clothing, did not carry a light and was not in a crosswalk. He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, an 18 year old Wilmington woman was not injured – a 17 year old male passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.