“Pedestrian Stop” Results In Lincoln Man’s Arrest

Andrew White

A Lincoln man faces a charge of resisting arrest and other offenses after being stopped while walking.

According to Delaware State Police, 35-year-old Andrew White was recognized as being wanted for arrest when a trooper saw him on Greentop Road south of Ross Road.

Police said White tried to flee on food, and put up a struggle as a trooper tried to take him into custody.

White is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,400 secured bond.