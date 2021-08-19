Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Truck In Seaford

A man is dead after apparently walking into the path of a tractor trailer on northbound Route 13, just south of Brickyard Road in Seaford.

According to Delaware State Police, the accident Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of 46-year-old Edward Hamorski, whose last known address is Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The driver of the northbound truck, a 59-year-old Salisbury man, tried to avoid hitting the man but the pedestrian was struck in the middle of the roadway. The tractor-trailer came to a stop in the center median. The driver was not injured.

The accident and investigation resulted in the closure of northbound lanes of Route 13 for about three hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Troop Seven Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 800-TIP-3333.