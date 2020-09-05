Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Laurel

A woman from New Jersey has died after being struck by a vehicle on Sussex Highway near County Seat Highway in Laurel.

Delaware State Police said the 63-year-old woman from Cliffside Park, New Jersey was trying to cross the highway on foot Friday night, and she stepped into the path of a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Greenwood woman. The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck her.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver was not hurt. The incident closed northbound lanes of Sussex Highway in the area for about three hours.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020.