Pedestrian Struck & Killed near Ellendale

A 23 year old Harrington man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle just after 11 Saturday night near Ellendale. Delaware State Police say a Toyota was southbound on Route 113 in the left lane when a passenger in another vehicle stopped at the red light got out and started walking westbound through the intersection – stepping into the path of the Toyota. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene – and the driver of the Toyota, a 32 year old Milton man, sustained minor injuries.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.