Pedestrian Struck Near Smyrna

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police say a DSP Tahoe was northbound on South Dupont Boulevard approaching Spring Meadow Drive. Behind the trooper was a Highlander followed by a Kia. A pedestrian at the Economy Inn entered the northbound travel lanes into the path of the police Tahoe and was struck. The pedestrian, a 26 year old woman from Smyrna, was not carrying a flashlight or crossing at a crossing area and ended up in the left lane and was struck by both the Highlander and the Kia. It’s not known if the pedestrian was impaired. The trooper was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Neither of the other drivers was injured. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact them at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.