UPDATED: Pedestrian Struck on Long Neck Road Wednesday Night Dies from Injuries

UPDATED – 10/27/23 – A pedestrian who was struck on Long Neck Road Wednesday night has died from his injuries. Delaware State Police say 77 year old Bruce Peterson was walking westbound on the eastbound shoulder of Long Neck Road when he moved into the travel lane into the path of a Chrysler driven by a 37 year old Millsboro woman who slammed on her brakes and was struck from behind by a Ford, driven by a 23 year old Millsboro woman – which pushed the Chrysler into the pedestrian. Neither driver was injured. The investigation is continuing.

===========================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 10/26/23 – A pedestrian was struck on Long Neck Road Wednesday night just after 9. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a 77 year old man from Millsboro was walking westbound on the eastbound shoulder when he entered the roadway and was struck by a Chrysler driven by a 37 year old Millsboro woman. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver was not injured. The investigation is continuing.