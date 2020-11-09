Peninsula Regional Hospital Salisbury Suspends Visits With Patients

Visits with patients at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury are not permitted effective today.



The decision was made in response to local COVID-19 trends. A similar policy at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford took effect October 31st.



There are a few exceptions, including permission of one support person for outpatient and elective surgery patients. Visits are also allowed for patients in end-of-life care.



TidalHealth says there was a positive case of the virus in the hospital’s service area, and a higher number of COVID-19-Positive patients have recently been admitted.