Pennsylvania Man Arrested after Leading Police on Pursuit

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after leading Delaware State Police on a chase from New Castle County into Kent County Friday afternoon. New Castle County Police were pursuing a BMW with Pennsylvania tags on the Roth Bridge that was traveling on a bare rim. Delaware State Police joined the pursuit on Route 1 near Middletown – but the driver – 22 year old Thomas Casey of West Chester, PA did not stop.

As the pursuit continued, vehicle parts flew off the BMW, posing a hazard to motorists. At one point, a metal object hit the hood of a marked DSP vehicle, tearing the middle of the hood. Moments later, the BMW’s metal brake caliper detached and crashed into the windshield of another DSP vehicle, narrowly missing the trooper inside.

Approaching Dover, the suspect’s speed increased significantly, further endangering the public. A trooper deployed stop sticks on SR1 near Frederica to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion. The BMW hit the stop sticks but then swerved toward the trooper standing on the right shoulder. The trooper was able to avoid being hit by running toward a concrete barrier.

Further south, near Bowers Beach Road, another trooper attempted to deploy stop sticks, but once again, the BMW swerved toward him, forcing him to run toward a concrete barrier to avoid being hit.

As the vehicle merged onto Exit 86 toward Frederica, it ran off the roadway, colliding with a traffic sign before crashing into a utility pole in front of Frederica Pizza. Casey got out of the car and attempted to run away on Market Street, but troopers quickly apprehended him. He resisted arrest, causing minor injuries to troopers and damage to their uniforms. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and Casey refused medical treatment.

Troopers observed continued signs of impairment, and Casey was taken to Troop 3, where a legal blood draw was conducted. Following the investigation, he was charged with the below-listed crimes

Assault 2 nd Degree Injure L/E Officer- 2 counts (Felony)

Reckless Endanger 1 st Degree- 4 counts (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $1000

Driving Under the Influence of a Drug

Additional Traffic-Related Offenses

Casey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $50,877 cash bond.