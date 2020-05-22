Perdue Farms Hosts Virtual Town Hall Meetings During Coronavirus

Perdue Farms has been hosting Town Hall-style webinars at locations where they have production operations to keep the dialogue ongoing regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from Perdue have shared the safety measures the company has implemented to protect employees and answered questions to alleviate outstanding concerns. Attendees also shared suggestions for additional safety measures the company could consider. These Town Halls have been held at Perdue facilities in over 15 locations – including Georgetown and Salisbury.

While the federal government has deemed food industry workers as mission-critical personnel, Perdue continues to seek additional ways to protect its associates during COVID-19, including working with the CDC and local health teams to properly assess the situation at each of our facilities to determine the needs and take the appropriate actions to protect our associates and communities, which has included testing in some locations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service continues to inspect all Perdue Farms products, which are made with the highest standards of safety and quality, as well as the company’s production facilities, which are fully sanitized every 24 hours at minimum.

