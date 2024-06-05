Person of Interest Detained in Milford Double Homicide Case

The Talk of Delmarva has learned that at about 4:45 a.m., Milford Police Department Patrol was dispatched to South DuPont Boulevard in Milford due to a 31-year-old man who was bleeding from his head. Officers responded to the area and made contact with him. EMS responded to the scene and rendered medical care to the man, and he was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Through investigation, officers were prompted to head over to a home on Peeblebrook Drive located in the Brookstone Trace Development. Officers found a 31-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl dead. Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively working this investigation. They have a person of interest detained and there is no threat to the public at this time. The Talk of Delmarva will have additional information as updates are available.