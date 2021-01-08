Person Of Interest Identified In Worcester Co. Homicide

A person of interest has been named in connection with the apparent murder of a woman in Worcester County.

The body of 48-year-old Lesa Renee White of Atlantic, Virginia was found at a home in Pocomoke City Wednesday. White, who worked as a Wicomico County Correctional Officer, had been reported missing Monday.

A person of interest has been identified as 52-year-old William Edward Strand of Pocomoke City. A warrant is already out for his arrest in connection with a separate case of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police.