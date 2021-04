Details are scarce about a shooting in the Milford-Harrington area that left a person in critical condition.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to Route 14 in the area of Sandbox Road Wednesday afternoon, and found a single shooting victim. The incident and investigation closed Milford-Harrington Highway for about four hours.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.