Personal Use Marijuana Now Legal in Maryland

At midnight, adult use marijuana became legal in the State of Maryland. Maryland law imposes a 9% sales and use tax on retail sales of adult use cannabis and cannabis products – the same rate as alcoholic beverages. Smoking of marijuana is not allowed anywhere in public – indoors and outside. It is only permitted in a private home or on private property. The personal use amount allowed is up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750 mg of THC.

