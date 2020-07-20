Pet Food Pantry Assist Owners Of More Than 800 Pets

Pet owners who have trouble affording food to feed their furry friends get support from three organizations teaming up for a drive-up pet food pantry in Seaford.

Faithful Friend Animal Society, Delaware Humane Association and Brandywine Valley SPCA donated enough pet food for more than 800 pets to people who showed up at Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club. The Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative fund, backed by several community organizations, provided funding for the pet food pantry event.

According to organizers, 67-percent of visitors to the pet food pantry indicated they or a member of their family have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another drive-up pet food pantry is planned for July 30th in Smyrna.