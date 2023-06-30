Pete Schwartzkopf Steps Down as House Speaker

Speaker of the House, Pete Schwartzkopf (D-14) / Image courtesy Delaware.gov

The worst kept secret in the State House was brought forward just before 6pm on the last day of the General Assembly session. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf told the House that he would be stepping down as the Speaker of the House but will finish his term representing District 14 in the State House as a member of the chamber.

After the dinner break, the House will vote on a Resolution that will make current House Majority Leader, Valerie Longhurst the next House Speaker – she will be the first female Speaker for Delaware.

Schwartzkopf says he made this decision to step down 8 months ago after his wife, Carol, became ill while he was running for re-election. He says it was too late to drop out of the race so he promised her that at some point he would step down. He has kept that promise. He also wants to spend more time with family and to watch his grandchildren grow up.

Senators Gerald Hocker and Dave Wilson came into the House Chamber during the session to speak as did former Representative Steve Smyk. Many Representatives spoke about Schwartzkopf as a lawmaker, representative and family man – many with anecdotes and memories of their time in office together. All said he was fair, consistent and respectful – regardless of which side of the aisle they sat.