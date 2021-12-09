Petition Drive Underway For Md. Lawmakers To Take Up Crime Measures

The Maryland State Senate Minority Leader, Bryan Simonaire, is asking his colleagues to take up crime-related measures during the current special session, saying they cannot wait until 2022.

Governor Larry Hogan earlier this week introduced bills (SB 5 and SB 6) that he said would toughen penalties for people who commit violent crimes with firearms and would bring about transparency in the sentencing of violent criminals.

Simonaire and Minority Whip Justin Ready are urging colleagues to release the bills from a committee and to consider them during the special session, which has been devoted to Congressional redistricting and overriding of several of Governor Larry Hogan’s vetoes.

Senate Republicans stated the following in a letter to their Senate colleagues:

“As you well know, a violent crime crisis continues to plague the people and the communities we serve throughout the State. Unfortunately, this crisis is worsening, and the time to act is now. Marylanders cannot afford for the legislature to wait until we return for our regular session in January to protect our communities from repeat, violent offenders.”

“We need to take action now and consider this legislation on the floor before this Special Session adjourns. To that end, we invite you sign petitions to bring both SB 5 and SB 6 out of the Rules Committee to the Senate Floor for immediate action.”