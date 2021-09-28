Pfizer Boosters Now Available Through Worcester County Health Dept

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available through the Worcester County Health Department. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use as a booster. This means you will need to have already received two doses of Pfizer and meet the following qualifications:

These boosters are for:

● people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series,

● people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series,

● people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

● people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Visit cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html for more information about the booster recommendations. To learn more about which medical conditions booster shots are recommended for, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.

Please bring your vaccination card for proof of receiving two doses of Pfizer in the past. If you need proof of your vaccination, visit myirmobile.com/. Proof of vaccination is required.

To schedule your booster appointment, visit WorcesterHealth.org. If you need help scheduling your appointment, please call 667-253-2140. These clinics are operated in partnership with the Worcester County Department of Recreation and Parks and the Town of Ocean City. The health department recommends the public continue to follow prevention strategies such as: washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick, covering your cough, wearing a mask, getting plenty of rest, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly.