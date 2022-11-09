Phase 1 Delaware Memorial Bridge Project Winding Down

Image courtesy DRBA

The first phase of the Delaware Memorial Bridge deck project is nearly finished. DRBA officials say that demobilization efforts on the New Jersey span will begin on Thursday and all lanes are expected to reopen prior to the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. This work will include the removal of construction equipment and the Jersey barriers. The 2 right lanes will remain closed with a third lane closed from 10pm to 6am. The barriers will be replaced with traffic barrels. This work will be done through Sunday, November 13.