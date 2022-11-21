Phase 1 of Delaware Memorial Bridge Completed – All Lanes Open for Thanksgiving Travel

Phase One of a Delaware Memorial Bridge deck rehabilitation project has finished two days ahead of schedule on Saturday morning. All eight lanes on the bridge will be open for Thanksgiving week. The two right lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span have bee fully rebuilt. The second phase, which will rehab the two left lanes on the New Jersey-bound span, will begin in February of next year – and should be completed before Memorial Day weekend. This is a three phase $71-million project to rehabilitate the driving surface of the bridge.